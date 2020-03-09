1 good and 1 bad from Bristol City’s draw with Fulham

Bristol City drew 1-1 with Fulham in the Championship on Saturday.

Nahki Wells’ second goal for the club was cancelled out by a late one from Fulham captain Tom Cairney, who kept his side in 3rd-place of the Championship table, and Bristol City in 7th.

It was another missed chance by Lee Johnson’s side to move into the play-offs after Preston’s defeat at home to QPR, but it wasn’t all negative at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Here we take a look at one positive and one negative from Bristol City’s draw with Fulham:

Another goal for Wells

He’s a player that can really spearhead a team. For QPR he was the focal point that brought all of their attacking prowess together but at Bristol City, he’s playing a slightly different role, and it’s taken him some time to adapt.

Saturday’s game saw him feeding off scraps and half-chance for the most part, until the ball fell to him at the back-post midway through the second-half, and he bravely headed past Marek Rodak.

He’s long been a player who thrives off confidence and this’ll only bode well for him in the run-in the May. Wells fired Huddersfield Town to an unlikely promotion in 2017, and there’s still time for him to do the same with Bristol City.

Selection pitfalls?

Team selection has long been Johnson’s main critique. He again surprised fans on Saturday, particularly with his continued omission of top goal-creator Niclas Eliasson, who came on with only injury time left to play on Saturday.

The man who’s notched 12 assists this season sat out in place of Callum O’Dowda, who’s scored one goal in 26 Championship appearances this season.

Johnson was also expected to start with Famara Diedhiou alongside Wells, but opted for Weimann who had another subdued game. Bristol City’s best players are there for the fans to see, but seemingly not Johnson – a spot on the top-six may yet be scuppered by poor team selection.