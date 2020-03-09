1 good 1 bad from QPR’s win at Preston

Queens Park Rangers beat Preston North End 3-1 in the Championship on Saturday.

Mark Warburton’s pursuit of the top-six continued yesterday, as his side made it six unbeaten in the Championship. Daniel Johnson had initially fired Preston into a first-half lead from the spot, but Grant Hall scored his second in as many games to kick-start the comeback.

After Geoff Cameron’s dismissal, Ryan Manning scored with a ranged effort, and Ebere Eze sealed the victory late on with his 12th goal of the season.

Here we take a look at one good and one bad aspect of Saturday’s win:

Eze recapturing his early-season form

With Warburton’s appointment came a brand new Eze. He was a good player under Steve McClaren last year, but he was playing in a team so devoid of any attacking potency that it strangled his abilities. But this time around, occupying the no.10 role in such an attacking-minded side, it’s made him into one of England’s best young players.

There’s still a long way for the 21-year-old to go to reach his maximum potential, but as we near the end of the season he’s recapturing the form that made him such a prospect in the early parts of the season, after a subdued middle part.

Geoff Cameron’s suspension

Pulling a negative from such a fine win on the road is difficult, and probably the only thing that’ll disappoint Warburton was the sending off of Cameron.

It could’ve been the turning point in the game, and it was, but unexpectedly so for QPR. The American has been a central figure in their recent upturn, providing some much-needed experience in a side so rife with young talent.

His absence over the next couple of weeks could be damaging – Luke Amos will likely step in though, and it’s another chance for him to impress.