1 good 1 bad from Millwall’s victory at Nottingham Forest

Millwall’s play-off hopes were given a major boost on Friday night after Matt Smith scored a memorable 13-minute hat-trick to earn Gary Rowett’s men just their second victory in nine Championship matches.

The frontman netted with two fine headers either side of a deflected effort to send the Lions up to 8th in the standings and only two points adrift of sixth-placed Preston.

Here we have a look at one good and one bad aspect from Friday’s victory…

Matt Smith’s perfect performance

Is there anywhere else to start?

Millwall’s 3-0 victory at the City Ground will forever be remembered for the night that Smith bagged his first league hat-trick in just 13 minutes. It was the kind of first-half that you had to see it to believe it actually happened.

With Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Tom Bradshaw desperately out of goalscoring form and Millwall struggling for goals generally as a whole, the frontman needed to step up to the plate and make a telling contribution – that’s exactly what he did with a ruthless treble, just the second of his career.

Jayson Molumby cruelly denied his first professional goal

Given this is arguably Millwall’s best and most impressive result of the campaign, finding a negative from this performance is almost impossible.

But, if there was one, it would be that Molumby was denied his first goal in senior football – with Smith eventually being credited with his 26th minute effort.

Having confidently stroke Mason Bennett’s cross into the far corner, the 20-year-old celebrated as if he’d bagged his first goal for the club, only for the midfielder to later realise that his effort had deflected in off Smith, who moments later completed his hat-trick and it came apparent that Molumby’s wait for that allusive was about to continue.