1 goal, 3 tackles: A look at Ian Maatsen’s stats since offensive switch at Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic will be eager to seal a play-off place in the final weeks of the Sky Bet League One season with Nigel Adkins helping them along in terms of an upturn in form.

Indeed, there’s every chance that the Addicks are going to make the top six this year but it will be tough in the final few matches, with some play-off rivals to be played between now and the conclusion of the campaign.

Confidence is up, though, with Adkins making a few intriguing tweaks – including trying Ian Maatsen further forwards:

The Chelsea loanee was used largely as a left-back or left-wing-back under Lee Bowyer with him very good at getting up and down the pitch but perhaps a little too rash in defending – something that’s naturally going to be happening with a player as young as him.

Indeed, further forwards he has been allowed to use those attacking instincts a bit more but also still possesses that ability to harass and get a foot in – with it perhaps less of an issue if he does get the ball nipped around him.

3 tackles a game from his first two matches up front makes for promising reading in terms of helping lead a press for the Addicks whilst he’s also got a goal coming in the win over Doncaster Rovers and is quickly forging a decent understanding with Jayden Stockley as he buzzes around the big striker.

Certainly, it’s a sign of Adkins’ forward-thinking at the Addicks and we will have to wait and see how it develops further involving Maatsen, with initial signs seeing him look rather at home in the final third.

He faces a late fitness test for the Ipswich clash, but overall we could see much more of him attacking in the final weeks.