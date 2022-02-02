1 goal, 3 key passes: The Sheffield Wednesday man who excelled v Morecambe

Sheffield Wednesday kept their hopes of securing a top-six finish in League One later this year on track by securing a 2-0 victory over Morecambe yesterday.

With Oxford United being forced to settle for a draw in their showdown with Wigan Athletic, the Owls managed to close the gap between them and the play-off places to four points by defeating the Shrimps.

Whilst Barry Bannan and George Byers both produced promising performances for Wednesday in this fixture, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was arguably the club’s stand-out performer at Hillsborough.

Here, using statistics gathered from SofaScore, we have decided to take a closer look at Mendez-Laing’s display against Morecambe…

Utilised by the Owls on the right-hand side of the pitch, Mendez-Laing excelled in this particular position as he caused all kinds of issues for Morecambe’s defence.

The 29-year-old was very assured whilst in possession of the ball as he registered a pass success rate of 84%.

Mendez-Laing’s creativity resulted in him providing three key passes in this particular fixture which were not converted into goals by his team-mates.

By continuing to make chances in the club’s upcoming league fixtures, the winger could start to build up a tally of assists.

One area that the former Middlesbrough man will be looking to improve on is his ability to provide accurate crosses as only one of his seven deliveries last night was successful.

Mendez-Laing’s willingness to take the game to his opponents resulted in him winning six ground duels whilst he also completed three dribble attempts.

Although Mendez-Laing was given the freedom to attack in this fixture, he also displayed his ability to read the game in a defensive sense as he made four interceptions.

By continuing to improve his all-round game, the winger could potentially play a major role in the Owls’ push for promotion.

Mendez-Laing’s goal-scoring ability may also prove to be extremely useful for Wednesday as he managed to double his tally for the season yesterday by finding the back of the net in the closing stages of the club’s clash with Morecambe.

Whilst this particular effort was helped into the goal by a significant deflection, Mendez-Laing’s overall performance warranted a bit of luck as he recorded an impressive SofaScore match rating of 8.6.