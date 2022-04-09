1 change: The Preston North End starting 11 as they take on QPR

After a 1-0 victory over bitter Lancashire rivals Blackpool this past week, Preston North End have another home match to contend with as they face play-off chasing Queens Park Rangers this afternoon.

With six matches to play and being 10 points off the pace, the top six is probably now an impossible task for the Lilywhites, but Ryan Lowe will be hoping to sign the 2021-22 season off on a high in the next few weeks.

As for the R’s, they have fallen away from the play-off places following a poor run of form and are now five points behind Sheffield United in sixth position.

North End will feel like Mark Warburton’s side are there for the taking at Deepdale and Lowe has had to make one enforced change this afternoon.

📋 TEAM NEWS: This is how we line up against @QPR this afternoon! 👇 One change from the midweek win over Blackpool with Ali McCann in for Brad Potts, who misses out through illness. #COYW #pnefc pic.twitter.com/z7N7CRW4Sj — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) April 9, 2022

Brad Potts, a regular feature at right wing back for PNE this season, has to miss out through injury, with his replacement being Ali McCann who will slot into the same position presumably.

There’s also a place on the bench for North End under-18’s player Mikey O’Neill, who could be set to make his first appearance for the club if he gets onto the pitch.