Preston North End

1 change: The Preston North End starting 11 as they take on Bournemouth

Published

1 hour ago

on

Preston North End are looking to record a first home win since Ryan Lowe’s debut match at Deepdale in December nearly three months ago when they welcome AFC Bournemouth to Lancashire.

In the reverse fixture back in November, the Lilywhites ran out surprise 2-1 victors against the Cherries, who were unbeaten at the time under Scott Parker’s management.

Goals from Ali McCann and Ben Whiteman though secured three points for North End, but that was under Frankie McAvoy and they’ve made big strides in general since then with Lowe in charge.

Their opponents this afternoon though are on a roll as they look to get back to the Premier League, and they’ve won four on the spin in the Championship which means it’ll be a tough test for PNE.

Lowe has had to make one enforced change to his side from last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Coventry City thanks to Liam Lindsay’s red card.

And in comes Bambo Diaby, who makes his full debut after arriving on January transfer deadline day, whilst veteran defender Paul Huntington is on the bench for just the third time this season.

Aside from Diaby’s inclusion though it’s the same other 10 players that started against the Sky Blues for North End.


25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

