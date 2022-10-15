1 assist, 3 chances created: The Huddersfield Town man who stood out in 2-1 defeat at Rotherham United

Huddersfield Town were not able to build on last weekend’s victory at home to Hull City on Saturday lunchtime.

Rotherham United were dogged and competitive from the off and edged a tight match against the Terriers.

Mark Fotheringham’s men went behind early on through a cool finish from Conor Washington, after David Kasumu was caught in possession on the edge of his own box but equalised swiftly through Danny Ward.

The Terriers will be thankful that it is still early days in the season with their position in the relegation battle looking rather concerning, especially following losses against newly promoted opposition.

Sorba Thomas was a bright spark at right wing back, particularly in the first half, and was let down by those around him at times.

The January 2021 signing was an enormous part of the club’s run to the play-off final last season and he did not need a second invitation to get forward from right wing back.

The former Boreham Wood man was a huge asset in transition with some lung-busting runs down the right flank, producing some very accurate crosses that Jordan Rhodes will be very disappointed not to have scored from.

Thomas’ assist was not spectacular but was executed to perfection, sliding in a cross from a corner along the ground for Danny Ward to finish first time, completing a move off of the training ground with great satisfaction.

The Millers saw the game out very well after substitute Georgie Kelly restored their lead in the 61st, sitting deeper and not allowing Thomas the space that he enjoyed in the first period.

Thomas ended the match with one assist, a pass accuracy of 56%, more down to how adventurous he was in possession, as per WhoScored, and he created three chances, the most of any Huddersfield player, according to Fotmob.

Thomas will be desperate to earn a spot in Wales’ World Cup squad, and despite the result and the Terriers’ worrying position in the table, he did himself no harm and could have turned the game on its head in the first half, had Rhodes been more clinical.

The 23-year-old is going to be a huge player if the Terriers are to haul themselves out of the bottom three anytime soon.