1 assist, 3 aerials won: The Rotherham United man who led by example in win v Huddersfield Town

Rotherham United took their tally to 18 points after 13 games of Championship action with a richly deserved 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Millers had taken just one point from their last three matches since Paul Warne’s departure to Derby County, and for that reason this win felt even more significant for Matt Taylor and the group.

Chiedozie Ogbene’s absence would have given Huddersfield Town one less thing to worry about heading to the New York Stadium, but the Millers made their presence known early on, and Conor Washington and Georgie Kelly grabbed the crucial goals to the delight of the home crowd.

Richard Wood continues to blossom like a fine wine for the Millers, and the 37-year-old was one of their standout performers in picking up the three points.

The skipper always holds a huge set piece threat and that was no different, coming close with an unconventional headed shot on target in the first half.

But it was his match-winning assist that stood out as a moment of grit, determination and most importantly quality in the second half.

The ball was launched towards the back post by Dan Barlaser and while grappling with a defender, Wood managed to keep his balance, eyes on the ball, and nod a perfectly weighted header into the path of Georgie Kelly.

The Irishman stooped to bring it down on his chest and fire past Lee Nicholls from close range.

Wood’s leadership played a key role in the Millers seeing out the game with ease, despite Mark Fotheringham calling on players from the bench to impact the game in the final third.

Wood won three of five aerial duels in the match, as per Fotmob, and completed five passes into the final third.

It was a scrappy game at times, which led to set piece situations taking on further importance, and Wood marshalled the backline tremendously well, to ensure that the Millers stopped the rot.

It was an intriguing battle between Wood and Jordan Rhodes at the top of the pitch for the Terriers, but one that the latter certainly did not win, in a performance that will build confidence amongst the Millers’ rearguard.