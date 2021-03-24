1.96 shots per game: Britt Assombalonga’s disappointing Middlesbrough campaign in numbers

Middlesbrough are currently on course to narrowly miss out on a spot in the Championship play-off places.

With just a few points separating them from a top six spot, supporters will be ruing the fact that such a small margin could prove costly in their hopes of being in the mix to secure promotion to the Premier League.

That margin could arguably be put down to the club’s lack of potency in attack.

While Ashley Fletcher has struggled with injury and Chuba Akpom has struggled to adapt to life in the Championship, there’s one striker who seemingly had everything in place for a successful season.

Britt Assombalonga was named as club captain at the start of the season in a move that was designed by Neil Warnock to empower the striker and urge him to take the Championship by storm to provide the goals needed to thrive in the final year of his Middlesbrough contract.

Unfortunately that wasn’t to be the case.

We took to Wyscout to look at the numbers behind Assombalonga’s season so far.

To say that Britt Assombalonga has struggled this season is putting it mildly.

The striker had everything in place to be Middlesbrough’s hero this term, but unfortunately that just hasn’t happened for the DR Congo international.

Assombalonga has made 30 appearances for Neil Warnock’s side this term – a clear indicator that the striker has been match fit for the duration of the season.

Unfortunately his return in front of goal perhaps hasn’t reflected what is expected of him.

Despite Middlesbrough performing well in the league the 28-year-old has only scored five goals for the club this term, giving him a strike rate of one goal every six matches.

While missing chances is the obvious criticism to aim at a striker, an expected goals tally of 7.26 suggests that there’s been a more fundamental issue.

Hitting 38.1% of his efforts on target can’t be criticised too much, but with just an average of 1.96 shots per game you start to see why Assombalonga has struggled to push towards double figures for goals scored.

After losing his captaincy and being dropped from the matchday squad in recent weeks it seems that Britt Assombalonga’s days with Middlesbrough are coming to an end, and sadly for supporters, it seems that that’s going to happen without truly seeing the frontman at his best.