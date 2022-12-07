1.9 shots per game, 3 goals: The exciting attacker who can lead West Brom’s rise up the table under Carlos Corberan

The mood around West Brom has transformed since Carlos Corberan’s arrival, with the side winning three games in a row prior to the World Cup break.

Even though they are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference, there is an optimism that the club will quickly move up the table and some fans will be looking at the eight point gap to the play-offs and think promotion is still a possibility.

Of course, that would be a long shot but Albion look a lot better under the guidance of the Spaniard and they will hope for a strong second half of the season.

And, one man who could have a big role to play is Brandon Thomas-Asante.

It’s fair to say the forward is something of a raw talent after his arrival from Salford in the summer. Whilst he has areas of his game that he must improve, the 23-year-old has shown more than enough to suggest he could be a top player at this level.

As his Sofascore stats display, three goals in 12 appearances, but just six starts, is pretty impressive and the fact he is averaging 1.9 shots a game and has also missed two big chances proves Thomas-Asante is getting in the right positions quite regularly.

A late equaliser against Burnley was topped by a fantastic acrobatic effort in the win over Stoke as the standout moment for the player since joining the Baggies and his overall display against the Potters gave Albion fans a demonstration of what the attacker is all about.

Along with the goal, Thomas-Asante has pace and power that makes him a constant threat and he is getting better when it comes to linking play and bringing midfielders into the game.

He is perhaps the biggest beneficiary from this World Cup break, as it’s given him time to work with Corberan day in, day out as he looks to be the focal point that the boss wants.

Patience will be required with Thomas-Asante but the early signs suggest he could become a vital player at The Hawthorns and he could play a starring role for a rejuvenated West Brom over the coming months.

