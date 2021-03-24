1.9 aerials won per game: Impressive all-rounder challenging for QPR future after Warburton admission

Sam Field appears to be a wanted man this summer transfer window with Mark Warburton admitting after Queens Park Rangers’ draw with Reading on Saturday there’s an option to buy in his loan deal from West Brom.

The midfielder has enjoyed a decent spell since coming in from QPR with a handful of starting appearances and more from the bench and it sounds as though Warburton has liked what he has seen from those matches and, indeed, from training.

With that said, we take a look at some of his stats here:

His goal was an emphatic strike against Brentford as Rangers turned the game around to win three points against the Bees, but Field is a midfielder that is mainly there to do the work deeper in the middle third.

That’s clear to see, too, with his stats for things like interceptions, duels won and clearances all above one a game, whilst his shot count has been below 0.5 per game for the Hoops.

Field is a player that can break forward and thread a pass but he also has that physical ability to compete for the ball and get about the pitch, he’s a very handy asset in the Championship.

Indeed, these stats show his all-round capabilities in the middle of the park. and it’s clear to see why Warburton might want to keep him around past this season.