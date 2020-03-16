1.8 shots per game, 2.7 aerial duels won – James Collins’ Luton numbers so far this season

James Collins has been outstanding for Luton Town over the past two and a half seasons, scoring 56 goals in 129 matches as the Hatters secured consecutive promotions.

The journeyman forward has scored goals at most of the clubs he has played for throughout his career, but appears to have truly found a home at Kenilworth Road over the last few years.

Central to everything Graeme Jones’ side look to do, Collins is both an instinctive goalscorer and a useful hold-up man who has the ideal work ethic.

At 6ft 2in, he uses his height to great effect in both boxes and alongside strike partner Harry Cornick, he offers his side a valuable outlet.

The pair have a combined 19 league goals this season and while the Hatters have the worst defensive record in the division, three sides have a worse offensive record than their 43 goals from 37 games.

Here, we look at Collins’ statistics from this season so far…

Collins’ primary role in this Luton side is goalscoring and with 11 goals from 37, the Republic of Ireland is their top scorer.

This tally is not as impressive as those he amassed in the lower leagues, but given that this is his first season at this level it is a respectable output.

Luton have also been struggling for most of the season and sit second bottom, with no player other than Cornick managing more than three league goals.

With three assists and an average of 0.6 key passes per match, Collins also plays an important creative role in the team.

Much of this comes through his hold up play and via flick-ons, while his 2.7 successful aerial duels per match show just how effective he is with his head.

Overall, his involvement in attack is very impressive and with 1.8 shots per game, no player in the Luton squad shoots more often than Collins.