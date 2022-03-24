1.7 shots per game: Can this Blackburn Rovers man really fill the boots of Ben Brereton-Diaz?

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, one player who once again looks set to be the subject of much speculation, is Ben Brereton-Diaz.

The striker has been in outstanding form for Blackburn Rovers this season, scoring 20 goals in 30 league games, to help his side to a somewhat unexpected push for promotion from the Championship.

That has inevitably seen a number of clubs credited with an interest in the 22-year-old Chile international, and if he is to leave Ewood Park at the end of this season, Rovers will inevitably have to find a replacement.

While that could see them dip into the transfer window, there is a chance that they may have to turn to other players already at the club, to fill that goalscoring void.

One such option they could look to is Sam Gallagher, who has been charged with leading the line for Rovers in recent weeks, while Brereton-Diaz has been out through injury.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at Gallagher’s stats this season, according to SofaScore, to see if is of filling the boots of Brereton-Diaz, at Ewood Park.

Where did these 20 past and present Blackburn Rovers players start their careers?

1 of 20 Reda Khadra Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund

The obvious, and perhaps most important comparison fans will look to with regards to strikers, is goals, and in that respect, with just seven goals to Brereton-Diaz’s 20, Gallagher has some way to go to match his teammate.

Indeed, while Brereton-Diaz is averaging 2.7 shots per game, and 1.4 on target per match, Gallagher is currently producing an average of 1.7 shots in each outing, with an average of 0.7 of those on target.

As a result, it seems as though Gallagher is going to have to back himself more in terms of taking a shot, if he is to produce the sort of returns that his fellow strike partner has produced when fit this season.

Elsewhere, with Brereton-Diaz producing a pass success rate of 73%, he does appear to have a stronger link-up with his teammates than Gallagher, who has a success rate of just 45% with regards to passing, something that may need to be addressed.

But despite that, Gallagher has provided three assists to Brereton-Diaz’s one this season, highlighting the contributions that he too can make, and there are other aspects too, where he is ahead of the Chile international.

With Gallagher winning 52% of his aerial duels, a considerable amount more than Brereton-Diaz (22%), it does appear that the 26-year-old can be a more useful asset when either attacking or defending high balls forward, or into a penalty area.

Indeed, with Gallagher also averaging 0.9 tackles and one clearance per game, more than Brereton-Diaz’s 0.6 per game in both categories, the former Southampton man is arguably also capable of making a more significant defensive contribution.

Ultimately though, while his work rate is undoubtedly admirable, it is in attack where Gallagher will have to make the most significant impact if Brereton-Diaz is to depart in the summer, and in that respect, it is hard not to feel that there Rovers will need more from the 26-year-old.

But given the way Brereton-Diaz himself has stepped into that role since the departure of Adam Armstrong last summer, there is no reason to rule out Gallagher doing that, just yet.