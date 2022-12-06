1.6 tackles per game: This Birmingham City man will be looking to push on when season resumes

Birmingham City will be looking to get back to winning this weekend when they make their return to Championship action.

Before the season was paused for the start of the World Cup, the Blues suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Sunderland.

Currently 14th in the second-tier standings, the Blues are set to travel to Bloomfield Road on Saturday to face Blackpool.

One of the individuals who is expected to feature for Birmingham in this particular fixture is Emmanuel Longelo.

Signed on a season-long loan deal by the Blues from West Ham United earlier this year, Longelo has managed to deliver some encouraging displays for the club during the current term and will now be aiming to take his game to new heights.

Here, using statistics gathered from Sofascore, we have decided to take a closer look at the defender’s performances for Birmingham…

Longelo made his debut for the Blues in their clash with Sheffield United in October and has since gone on feature on nine further occasions in the Championship.

Despite the fact that he arrived at St Andrew’s with no prior experience of playing at this level, the left-back has managed to immediately adapt to life in a division which is famed for its competitiveness.

Currently averaging a respectable Sofascore match rating of 6.93 in a Birmingham shirt, Longelo has illustrated that he is capable of making a positive contribution in an attacking and a defensive sense.

The 21-year-old scored his first goal for the Blues during their 2-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers and provided an assist against Swansea City and Sunderland.

Longelo is averaging one key pass per game and will be confident in his ability to set up more goals in Birmingham’s upcoming league fixtures.

In terms of his defensive work, Longelo has made 1.6 tackles and 1.2 clearances per game and has yet to produce an error which has led directly to a goal.

The left-back has also won a total of 4.2 duels (ground and aerial combined) per Championship fixture.

One of the areas that he may need to work on is his discipline as despite only playing 10 games, he has already been booked on three occasions.

Keen to get involved in proceedings, Longelo has averaged 51.8 touches per match and has completed 74% of the passes that he has attempted.

By continuing to learn from John Eustace’s guidance, the defender will continue to make considerable strides in terms of his development between now and the end of the season.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Birmingham City players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Ryan Woods? Yes No