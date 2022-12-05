1/6 aerial duels won, 2 shots on target: Tottenham Hotspur loanee’s League One scoring drought continues in Portsmouth’s defeat to Wycombe

Portsmouth were able to snap their four-match drawing sequence in League One action this past weekend, but unfortunately they were still on the losing end of a result against Wycombe Wanderers.

Danny Cowley’s side had been struggling to get over the finishing line in recent week, barring victory in the FA Cup against MK Dons, and that was never more evident when at Adams Park on Sunday afternoon.

Pompey were outfought in Buckinghamshire and despite having 59 per cent of the possession in the match, they were down two to nothing in the most important stat – which is goals.

Strikes either side of half-time from Anis Mehmeti and Garath McCleary consigned Pompey to their first defeat in the league since their mid-October thrashing at the hands of Charlton Athletic, and it is a result which leaves them in eighth spot in the third tier of English football.

It was also another disappointing day for teen sensation Dane Scarlett, who many believe is the next big thing at Tottenham Hotspur with an exemplary scoring record at youth level.

The 18-year-old has been sent out for his first taste of regular senior football and it is Pompey who have been entrusted with his development, with the teenager featuring seven times for the Spurs side in the 2021-22 season.

Many expected Scarlett to go into League One and blow defences to pieces with his combination of pace and finishing abilities, but it has been a tough learning curve for the teenager.

Scarlett had five scoreless appearances in the league to start his stint off, with three of those being off the bench, but he finally started to show what he was all about with a first ever senior goal against Port Vale and then a brace against Peterborough.

Aside from a goal in the EFL Trophy though against Ipswich, hitting the back of the net with regularity has been hard to come by since the beginning of September for Scarlett, who has started all but one of those matches that he has appeared in.

He could not break his 10-match scoring duck in the league when he faced off against Wycombe, with the experienced duo of Ryan Tafazolli and Alfie Mawson being a tough nut to crack for all of the Pompey front-line.

In terms of Scarlett’s performances though, it wasn’t for the want of trying.

Per Wyscout, both of Scarlett’s shots in the match were on target, with the first one on 29 minutes stinging the palms of Max Stryjek from range before six minutes later he flew in with a diving header which was straight at the Chairboys stopper.

That was as good as it got for Scarlett, who also completed both of his attempted dribbles (two of them) but struggled aerially, as to be expected against a pairing of Tafazolli and Mawson’s quality and physicality, winning just one of his six aerial duels.

Scarlett also lost the ball eight times in the match, whilst also winning four of his nine offensive duels overall – it proved to be a tough afternoon for the Spurs youngster.

Despite this, Scarlett still has a promising future in the game and it must only be a matter of time before he breaks his drought, which has now extended to 11 league matches – if he starts finding the back of the net again then surely Portsmouth’s results will also improve.