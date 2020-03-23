‘1.5 tackles per game, 86% pass accuracy’ – How under-rated defender continues to play a role at Brentford

Julian Jeanvier has been a regular at Brentford since his arrival from Reims in 2018 and has made 58 appearances for the West London club.

After a decent first season at the club, the Guinean looked to have been replaced with both Ethan Pinnock and Pontus Jansson arriving at the club over the summer.

However, injury has meant Jeanvier has still been able to make 25 Championship starts so far this season, with the 27-year-old making a big contribution as Brentford chase promotion.

Thomas Frank’s side are now fourth in the table, but face a 10-point gap to the automatic promotion places following a poor run of form since the start of January.

The Bees do have a five-point buffer to Bristol City in seventh though and with Sergi Canos and Jansson closing in on a return from injury, they will be hopeful of a strong end to the season.

With football suspended until April 30, there is some doubt over when that will be though.

Here, we look at Jeanvier’s second season in English football in more detail.

With 26 appearances and 25 starts, Jeanvier has been used more often than perhaps expected in his second season at the club.

Playing alongside either Ethan Pinnock or Jansson at centre-back, Jeanvier has been aggressive in winning tackles and making interceptions, even if he is not as good a passer as his partners who have both completed more passes per appearance.

His aggression is evidenced by the fact he has given away 1.3 fouls per match, while he has won fewer aerial duels and made fewer clearances than both Pinnock and Jansson.

Jenavier’s presence has also coincided with a poor run of form for the club, with Frank’s side winning just three of their last 10 games that Jeanvier has played a part in.