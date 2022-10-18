1.4 tackles per game: Is this Sunderland man ready for the Premier League amid Spurs interest?

After securing promotion to the Championship via the play-offs earlier this year, it was always going to be interesting to see how Sunderland would fare at this level in the opening stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

Following the sudden departure of Alex Neil in August, the Black Cats have adapted well to life under the guidance of their new manager Tony Mowbray.

The 58-year-old has led Sunderland to three victories in the second-tier and will be looking to oversee another triumph this evening when his side take on Blackburn Rovers.

Ahead of this fixture, one of the club’s players has been linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light.

A report from The Sun earlier this month revealed that Cirkin was attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Brentford are also believed to be keeping close tabs on the defender.

Here, using statistics gathered from Sofascore, we have decided to take a closer look at Cirkin’s performances this season and assess whether he is ready to step up the Premier League at this stage of his career…

Deployed predominantly as a full-back during the previous campaign, Cirkin has been utilised in the heart of defence by Sunderland when he has been fit enough to feature for the club this season.

Currently averaging a respectable Sofascore match rating of 6.92, the 20-year-old has made an encouraging start to life in the Championship.

In the nine league appearances that he has made, Cirkin has averaged 1.4 tackles and 1.6 interceptions per game.

A calm presence at the back for Sunderland, the defender unquestionably has the potential to compete at the highest level in the future and is currently benefitting from the guidance of Mowbray.

When you consider that Mowbray managed to nurture the talent of Ben Brereton Diaz and Joe Rothwell during his time in charge of Blackburn, there is no reason why he cannot eventually get the best out of Cirkin.

Yet to produce an error that has directly led to a goal, Cirkin will be confident in his ability to maintain his consistency over the course of the coming months.

Although Cirkin has produced a respectable total of 2.7 clearances per game, he has only won 50% of the aerial duels that he has participated in.

The defender will need to work on this particular aspect of his game in order to boost his chances of achieving a relative amount of success in the Premier League.

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Sunderland players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Did former Sunderland man Jack Rodwell ever score a goal for the club? Yes No

Cirkin has registered a respectable pass success rate of 76% in the Championship and provided an assist during Sunderland’s win over Wigan Athletic last Saturday.

Given that Tottenham and Brentford are both keen for their defenders to play out from the back, Cirkin could potentially be a good fit for either side in the future.

However, until the defender gets a full season of Championship football under his belt, he will not be ready to make the step up to top-flight.

Instead of cashing on Cirkin, Sunderland ought to hold firm if Spurs or Brentford decide to test their resolve by submitting an offer in January.