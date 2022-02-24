0 shots on target, 21% duels won: The Derby County man who will be dissatisfied with his performance v Millwall

Relegation battlers Derby County suffered a setback in their quest for survival yesterday evening as they fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Millwall, in what many people believed to be a winnable tie for the hosts at Pride Park.

They were on the back foot almost straight away when Jed Wallace found the back of the net within two minutes – and were in even deeper trouble on the half-hour mark when Tyler Burey doubled the visitors’ lead in the East Midlands.

Wayne Rooney’s men did threaten a comeback when Jake Cooper sliced the ball into his own net – but unlike many other times – they were unable to complete their comeback.

This result wasn’t a reflection of some of the players’ performances, with the likes of Eiran Cashin and Lee Buchanan performing admirably against Gary Rowett’s men.

However, one man in Louie Sibley will be extremely disappointed not to have made more of an impact, failing to step up adequately in the absence of Tom Lawrence in this match, with the latter suspended after being sent off against Peterborough United at the weekend.

He was even taken off at half-time for Colin Kazim-Richards and although this could be seen as a tactical change more than anything else, Sibley’s lack of impact on the game must have had a bearing on Rooney’s decision to withdraw him.

And taking a deeper look into the stats behind his performance, you can see why this choice was made with the 19-year-old winning just three of his 14 duels (21%).

The Rams may have been facing a solid side in Millwall who usually defend and compete well – but the teenager’s bread and butter had to be winning more of his duels to help turn the ball over, retain possession and win the midfield battle.

Unfortunately, he was unsuccessful in that quest and even when he managed to get his foot on the ball, he was successful with just one of his three dribbles and lost the ball eight times, a considerably high amount considering he was only on for the opening 45.

That stat foreshadows his passing accuracy at 63%, a poor percentage considering he plies his trade in a side becoming known for playing a reasonably attractive brand of football despite the need to get points on the board by hook or by crook.

In fairness to the midfielder, he did get a few sights at goal, but was unable to direct any of his three attempts on target and was a passenger throughout the entire first half for yesterday’s hosts.

Perhaps it’s harsh to analyse his performance too much considering this just wasn’t Derby’s night and at 19, he still has plenty to learn and with off-field issues to deal with including administration, it’s inevitable he will have a few poor performances.

That’s part and parcel of his development – but it would be quite a surprise to see him in the starting lineup when they travel down to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town at the weekend.

All statistics courtesy of wyscout.com