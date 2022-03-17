0 shots on target, 20% dribble success: The Coventry City man who flattered to deceive in 2-0 defeat to Hull City

Viktor Gyokeres has had a very strange season leading the line for Coventry City in struggling to maintain a stable level of performance.

The Swede was dropped for Matty Godden while enduring a lengthy goal drought in the middle of the campaign, has been back amongst the goals fairly regularly of late but it has been incredibly up and down.

The Sky Blues threatened to re-join the play-off conversation with a 4-1 win over Sheffield United on Saturday, but those hopes were swiftly concluded by a 2-0 defeat to Shota Arveladze’s Hull City at the CBS Arena on Wednesday evening.

Gyokeres could not impact the game in the final third after looking imperious in patches against a strong Blades rearguard at the weekend.

The 23-year-old has scored 13 league goals for Coventry this season, a very respectable return in his first full campaign at the club, but with some of the levels he has shown, it will be disappointing for him to not at least get close to 20.

Gyokeres failed to register a shot on target from two attempts against the Tigers and only completed one of five dribbles, producing a dribble success of just 20%, as per Wyscout.

The Swede did not complete a single accurate pass into the final third and only completed one accurate forward pass in the whole match.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Coventry City players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Age: 40, Signed from: Celtic, Left for: Sheffield United John Fleck Carl Baker Michael Doyle Richard Wood

The 23-year-old is very mobile and has a great physique to make himself a threat in a variety of ways in the Championship, however the above statistics paint a picture of a very sub-par evening from the Swede in looking at his all-round game.

Coventry have willing runners in the form of Callum O’Hare, Ian Maatsen and Gustavo Hamer playing behind Gyokeres, but if he cannot find them, Mark Robins may consider Martyn Waghorn as a more viable option up front.

This season has provided a strong platform for Gyokeres to kick on as an elite second tier striker, at just 23 inconsistency is not too much of a concern, but, that said, these no show appearances will not be striking the right note with Robins ahead of the summer transfer window.