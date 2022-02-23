0 shots on target, 0 crosses: West Brom needed more from this attacker in defeat at Middlesbrough

West Brom suffered another blow in their push for promotion from the Championship on Tuesday night, as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough at The Riverside Stadium.

Things started well for the Baggies when they went ahead through Jayson Molumby just before the half-hour mark.

Middlesbrough would hit back after the break however, with Paddy McNair firing home from inside the area 60 minutes to equalise, before Marcus Tavernier netted from close range some ten minutes later.

That was enough to claim all three points for the hosts, and leave Steve Bruce with just one point from his four games in charge of West Brom.

As a result, the Baggies are now 11th in the Championship table, six points adrift of the play-off places, having played at least one game more than those above in the standings.

With that in mind, claiming a top six spot now looks to be a big challenge for the Midlands club, who will have been frustrated with the performances of several players during Tuesday night’s defeat.

One individual who endured a rather disappointing night for West Brom at The Riverside, was Karlan Grant.

The attacker has been the club’s most reliable source of goals so far this season, finding the net on ten occasions across 32 Championship games, more than any other Baggies player.

But despite that, the 24-year-old struggled to pose much of a threat for West Brom on Tuesday night.

According to SofaScore, Grant was unable to produce a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes, with just one effort off, and one attempt blocked.

When you are the most reliable goalscorer in a side badly struggling for attacking firepower, as the Baggies have for much of this season, it is likely you are going to have to make a more telling contribution than that.

Indeed, even away from his own threat in front of goal, it seems Grant struggled to create much in terms of openings for his teammates against ‘Boro either.

Of those who completed 90 minutes for West Brom on Tuesday, none attempted fewer passes than Grant (17), and with the attacker recording a success rate of 71%, there were several of those that did not find their target either.

Grant was also unable to produce any key passes, and despite being deployed in the wide role he has filled plenty of times for the Baggies, also failed to play any crosses or long balls, which will not have helped the club’s efforts to find openings and get on the scoresheet.

With Grant also winning just three of his nine duels either on the ground or in the air, it seems the 24-year-old also struggled to really make life all that hard for Middlesbrough’s defence on Tuesday.

You get the feeling therefore, that in a game West Brom needed to win to get their promotion hopes back on track, a more significant contribution from Grant at The Riverside Stadium, may have been badly needed.