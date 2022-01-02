0 in, 3 out: The Sheffield United January transfer business that could happen

Sheffield United are one of many teams that will still feel like they have a chance of breaking into the play-offs in the second half of the season.

Paul Heckingbottom will need all the help he can get to take the Blades close and keep their top six hopes up towards the back end of the campaign.

There are a lot of players in the squad that have not received as much game time as they would have liked this season and in that could be considering a January exit, should interest arise.

Upon appointing Heckingbottom, it was made clear that his remit involved integrating younger players into the first team picture.

The Blades already have a deep squad and therefore if they suffer availability issues the message from above seems to be that Heckingbottom is to give opportunities to younger players, rather than to spend the money the club have brought in through parachute payments and the sale of Aaron Ramsdale.

In

It would be a surprise to see any significant incomings at Bramall Lane this month.

There is one more available loan slot at the club with four coming in temporarily in the summer, it is hard to pinpoint a key area of the pitch United need to strengthen and so it feels more likely than not that the Blades will not make any additions to the squad in the window.

Out

Sander Berge has been the subject of interest from Newcastle United in recent weeks with the Norwegian one of the more high profile players in the Blades’ squad.

Having struggled with injuries in the last couple of seasons, United may be well advised to cash in now rather than see Berge’s transfer value depreciate, especially with the money that the Magpies can afford to outlay this month.

Oliver Burke and Oliver McBurnie have fallen out of favour at the top of the pitch this season and do not appear to be high in the pecking order under Heckingbottom.

It feels very unlikely that both will remain at Bramall Lane after the window has closed with the duo having demonstrated their quality at Championship level in the past.