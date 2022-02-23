0 goals conceded, 100% short pass accuracy: The Nottingham Forest man who could give Steve Cooper selection headache

Nottingham Forest picked up a point at Preston last night as they continue to push for promotion.

In truth, it was a frustrating night for the Reds, who were not happy with some of the decisions that went against them, and they now trail the top six by four points.

Nevertheless, in isolation, a point at Deepdale is always an acceptable result, whilst there were some positives for Steve Cooper to take, notably the performance by keeper Ethan Horvath.

The American was brought in to provide competition to Brice Samba but since Cooper’s arrival he has had to settle for a place on the bench.

However, Samba’s ridiculous red card against Stoke earlier this month presented Horvath with an opportunity and it’s one he took.

As his stats from Wyscout show, it wasn’t the most difficult night the former Club Brugge man has ever had, evident by the fact the stopper had a 0.31xGC, but he still did everything that was asked of him, including making four saves.

Another impressive aspect of his display was his distribution, an area he may have struggled with compared to Samba in the past. Yet, with a 100% short pass accuracy, Forest were able to build out from the back as they normally do and it certainly wasn’t problematic.

Furthermore, Horvath was a commanding, reliable presence when the ball was in the air, doing what was needed with the minimum of fuss.

There’s no doubting that Samba is a top class keeper at this level on his day, but the way he was sent off against Stoke was a reminder that he can be prone to making some stupid decisions, and he was fortunate that a Ryan Yates equaliser prevented Forest losing that day.

With Horvath, he may not have the same ability to pull off a world-class save, yet he is still a good keeper.

Cooper has been vocal in the press in terms of praising the professionalism of the 26-year-old, and he will have the next two games in the team as Samba serves his suspension.

If he can back up the display against North End with another few clean sheets and more solid showings, then the boss could have a big decision to make on who starts in goal moving forward.

