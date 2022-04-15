0 dribbles, 2 tackles: The Luton Town man who put in an unselfish display in 1-0 win v Nottingham Forest

Luton Town bolstered their play-off bid with a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

The Hatters rode their luck at times but in the end they dug in for a very important three points on their home patch.

The only goal of the game came from the penalty spot on 37 minutes, with Kal Naismith calmly slotting home after Jack Colback was the guilty party for a handball incident just inside the area.

Elijah Adebayo had missed two of his last three spot kicks, including against Huddersfield Town last time out, so Naismith stepped up to the role to the striker’s disappointment.

It was a different type of striker’s performance for Adebayo against Forest, the whole dynamic of the game changed after the Hatters got their noses in front, requiring a new role for the 24-year-old to take on.

The former Walsall man’s running was relentless and he held the ball up well to relieve pressure alongside Danny Hylton, who was a second half substitute.

Adebayo did not complete any dribbles during the match, according to WhoScored.com, which speaks volumes to the almost defensive number nine role he ended up playing.

Adebayo’s work rate off the ball made it a lot tougher for the cultured backline of Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo and Scott McKenna to play out, giving the Hatters’ defensive contingent some breathing space to stay organised and ultimately hold on to the one goal lead.

Adebayo, who has scored 16 goals in all competitions this term, won three aerials and only fired off two shots in the entire game.

Luton only had 36% possession in the second half, as the Hatters’ backline dropped deeper and deeper in their contain approach, and Adebayo would have doubled the hosts’ lead if it was not for an excellent right footed stop from Brice Samba, low to his right.

The 24-year-old cut inside elegantly passed Worrall and struck the ball low towards the near post, but Samba was equal to it and that was as close as Adebayo came to getting on the scoresheet.

It was an all-round performance that showed his commitment to the cause, despite having very little joy in the final third.