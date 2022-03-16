0% crossing accuracy: The AFC Bournemouth player who will be disappointed with his display against Reading

AFC Bournemouth failed to capitalise on what looked to be a home banker once again as they were held to a 1-1 draw against relegation battlers Reading.

Perhaps ‘held’ is the wrong phrase, because the Royals were full value for their point and were perhaps unlucky not to win all three on the night, though it did seem to be a clash where defences came out on top.

There were chances for either side apart from the goals – but they were very few and far between and that will be particularly upsetting for the hosts at the Vitality Stadium considering they took the lead in the eighth minute.

A well-worked move was finished off by talisman Solanke – and the fact that was one of their best goals of the season makes their lack of attacking threat afterwards disappointing and slightly perplexing.

One man who had a chance to double their advantage in the first half was Jack Stacey, who made an intelligent run down the right-hand side but failed to score from close range, summing up his night as his efforts proved to be in vain.

Before the match, the ex-Luton defender must have been relishing his chances of getting past fellow Reading academy graduate Tom McIntyre, who struggled on the left-hand side against Forest and had iffy moments on the south coast yesterday evening too, being most comfortable in his natural position at centre-back.

Stacey did make five progressive runs during the match, much higher than his average of 2.11 for the season, but it was his lack of end product that proved to be a real source of frustration.

Completing 0% of his attempted crosses, this played a part in starving star man Solanke of service, with the full-back completing 84% of his passes but just falling short of the mark in meaningful positions and he wasn’t even able to draw a single foul for his side to create a set-piece opportunity.

Involved in just 13 duels, four less than his average, he will have been disappointed not to have been more involved in the game and though he did come out on top in 54% of those, that figure may be a disappointment considering he was coming up against an inferior side.

There are a couple of potential reasons behind this inability to dominate the game though – and one of those is the fact he was coming up against Ovie Ejaria – a man who has noticeably improved his defensive skills this season.

And another is the fact the visitors had three defensive players in the midfield in Andy Rinomhota, Danny Drinkwater and Josh Laurent. Regardless of this though, the 25-year-old will be desperate to improve on this showing at the weekend when the Cherries take on promotion rivals Huddersfield Town.

All statistics courtesy of wyscout.com