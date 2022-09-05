0 accurate crosses, 13 losses of possession: The QPR player that endured a tough time in Swansea City defeat

Like many clubs in the Championship, Queens Park Rangers have had a mixed start to the 2022-23 season, and their three-match unbeaten run was snapped on Saturday afternoon with a 1-0 loss against Swansea City.

The Hoops’ last defeat came at home to Blackpool a couple of weeks ago, but since then Mick Beale’s side had picked up seven points out of a possible nine.

They went down to a single goal though in South Wales, with the prolific Joel Piroe striking in the first half, just a few minutes after he had a penalty stopped by Seny Dieng in the QPR goal.

A player who was returning to the Swansea.com Stadium with the R’s was Ethan Laird, who spent the first half of the 2021-22 campaign with the Welsh side before he was recalled by Manchester United in January, and subsequently sent to AFC Bournemouth.

He has ended up at QPR though for the current season, and he came up against his former club on Saturday afternoon, and it’s fair to say he had somewhat of a tough afternoon, with the numbers backing that up.

As an attack-minded full-back, Laird is expected to have good stats when it comes to dribbles and crosses, but he was defeated in that department by the opposition.

Per Wyscout, Laird only completed two of his four dribbles, and only attempted to put two crosses into the box, and neither of those were accurate.

Laird only won half of his offensive duels as well, with four successful out of eight, and his keeping of the ball wasn’t too great either, with 13 losses of possession, including three in his own half.

There were some more positive aspects to Laird’s performance though, with five interceptions and also 31 accurate passes out of 40, as well as five progressive runs down the right flank.

In the end though, Laird and his QPR side left South Wales with absolutely nothing, and an improved performance will be needed when Huddersfield Town visit Loftus Road on Saturday.