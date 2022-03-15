0.8 interceptions and 2 clearances per game: Is this player one of Middlesbrough’s weak links?

Lee Peltier has had a poor start to life since joining Middlesbrough at the start of the season.

The 35-year old defender is certainly coming to the closing stages of his career as a player and the evidence of that has been clear in his performances for Boro.

Peltier has made 17 appearances for the club in the Championship this season, starting 15 times.

In those 15 starts, Boro have a record of five wins, four draws and six defeats.

Middlesbrough have lost 12 league games in total this season, so Peltier has featured from the start in half of all defeats in this season’s Championship.

Of those 15 starts, only three have come since the arrival of Chris Wilder at the end of November.

A string of six starts in a row in October and November was his longest run in the side, before Wilder took him out of the team.

His first start under Wilder came on December 29, and he did not feature again from kick-off until March 8 in the 4-1 defeat to Sheffield United.

His defensive numbers, via Whoscored, also don’t paint a pretty picture.

Peltier has only been able to manage 0.8 interceptions per 90, as well as 1.5 tackles and 2 clearances per game.

Peltier has also kept six clean sheets this season from his 15 starts.

In the other nine games, Boro have conceded 17 goals which is almost two per game.

That is a level of inconsistency and concession that wouldn’t sustain a promotion challenge over the course of a whole season.

Middlesbrough have also only conceded 40 goals this campaign, so Peltier has played a role in conceding 42.5 per cent of the side’s goals from 41.67 per cent of the side’s games.

1 of 24 299 appearances for the club, ten goals scored in that time and now plays for Birmingham City Adam Clayton Daniel Ayala Grant Hall George Friend

Taking into account just the nine games in which they did concede with Peltier in the side, that number shoots up to 42.5 per cent of goals conceded from only 25 per cent of games played.

That is a significant proportion of goals to play a role in conceding.

Obviously defending is a team game, but it is clear that Boro have been more defensively solid since Wilder came in and took Peltier out of the side.

This doesn’t bode well for the defender in the closing stages of his career.