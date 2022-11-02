0.57 goals per 90: How is Keinan Davis getting on away from Aston Villa at Watford?

It was no secret that Watford desperately needed to sign a striker during the summer transfer window.

There were doubts hanging over the future of the likes of Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis, the latter of whom was sold, and the former of which is arguably better in a number 10 role.

The arrivals of Rey Manaj and Vakoun Bayo did not inspire confidence, it would be fair to say, but, the arrival of Keinan Davis on loan from Aston Villa was a very exciting prospect.

The powerful forward had helped Nottingham Forest win promotion from the second tier last season, scoring five goals in 18 league matches in the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

With that said, and given we are now three months into the season, we thought we’d take a look at how the 24-year-old is performing stats wise so far this campaign, according to Wyscout.

Performance in numbers

Given that he is a striker, goals seem a logical place to start with Davis, and so far, he has done relatively well in this area.

In his 10 appearances for the club so far, Davis has netted four times, most recently in the club’s 4-0 win over bitter rivals Luton Town.

That return gives Davis a return of 0.57 goals per 90 at Watford so far, which is good going.

It’s even more impressive when you consider he has done so, so far, overperforming his expected goals (xG), which currently stands at 0.48 per 90.

Whilst goals are a part of Davis’ game, his duels could perhaps do with improving, though.

As per Wyscout, the 24-year-old averages 30.4 duels per 90, which shows a willingness to compete no doubt, but, Davis wins just 30% of these, which is a number you would like to see slightly higher.

One thing I did find interesting looking at the stats is that Davis is averaging a higher number of touches in the box at Watford than he did at Forest last year.

It is not a vast difference, (5.11 per 90 at Watford compared to 3.94 per 90 at Forest) but it does perhaps slightly suggest that Davis is being tasked with being a goal threat inside the box more at Vicarage Road compared to last season at the City Ground, when he would perhaps bring others into play slightly more often.

Either way, it has been a very decent start for the 24-year-old Aston Villa loanee at Vicarage Road so far, even despite Watford’s struggle for consistency.

If the Hornets find that consistency in the coming weeks and months, the prospect of Keinan Davis, Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr in the same side is a scary prospect for any Championship defence.