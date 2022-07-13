0.43 expected goals per 90: Would this Championship attacker be a good signing for Leeds United amid recent reports?

The immediate future of Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz is a situation that continues to capture the attention of many, with the Chilean international enjoying a strong 2021/22 campaign.

Starting the season on absolute fire, injuries and a loss of form meant that some of the momentum was lost during the second half of the term.

However, all in all, it was a successful campaign for the Rovers forward netting 22 times in 37 appearances, assisting a further three goals.

Attracting lots of top-flight attention, from at home and abroad interest, throughout the 2021/22 season and into the summer months, Leeds United are currently monitoring the 23-year-old’s situation.

A report from Football Insider claims that Leeds scouts were present during Blackburn’s pre-season clash with Accrington Stanley on Saturday afternoon.

Here, we take a look at the data, using Wyscout, to see if the numbers back up the performances on the eye…

Attacking figures

Netting at a rate of 0.54 goals per 90 minutes last season, Brereton Diaz surpassed his expected goals figure by 0.11, showing a real clinical side to his game.

Returning 5.34 and 2.02 in his dribbles and progressive runs per 90, the young forward proved to be a threat when running at defenders, looking to commit the opposition in the final third.

Quiz: The big Blackburn Rovers summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 Who did the club sign Thomas Kaminski from? Genk Gent Anderlecht Eupen

Engaging in just under 12 offensive duels per 90, Brereton Diaz’s success rate was just over the 30% mark.

Defensive analysis

Engaging in just 2.86 defensive duels per 90 minutes, the young forward proved to be more successful here, winning 46.2% of these.

Interestingly, Brereton Diaz only won 21.6% of his aerial duels last season, whilst his loose ball duels success rate was only slightly above the 25% mark.

The former Nottingham Forest striker also averaged 1.8 interceptions per 90 last time out, an excellent return that shows great work ethic and intelligence.

Passing assessment

Averaging 16.55 passes per 90 minutes last season, Brereton Diaz’s success rate when it came to all his passing was 77.3%.

Meeting his expected assists last season, Brereton Diaz finished the Championship campaign averaging 0.07 assists per 90 minutes.

Proving to be a creative option, as well as an impressive scorer of goals, the 23-year-old averaged 0.95 passes to the penalty area last season and was successful in just under 60% of those attempts.