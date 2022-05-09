0.39 xG per 90: The Coventry City man that could attract transfer interest this summer

Coventry City had a really solid campaign in 2021/22.

Although their play-off bid fell well short in the end, the Sky Blues showed that they are capable of challenging for a play-off place at present and with a couple of smart additions in the summer, Coventry will hope they can improve on their 12th place finish in the Championship standings.

That too may depend on the club keeping their best players, whom are bound to have attracted interest with their performances this season.

The likes of Gustavo Hamer and Callum O’Hare both starred in 21/22, but here, we’ve picked out another Sky Blues player that impressed this campaign and is likely to attract transfer interest this summer.

That man is Viktor Gyokeres and here are the statistics behind his impressive Championship performances in 2021/22, according to WyScout.

What do the stats say?

First and foremost, as a striker, you are are going to be judged on the number of goals you score, and Gyokeres has certainly not disappointed in this area.

In his 45 Championship appearances this campaign, the Swedish international scored an impressive 17 league goals.

In doing so, he slightly overperformed his expected goals rating (xG).

Gyokeres’ xG for the season was 0.37, whereas his actual goals per 90 was 0.39.

That clearly demonstrates Gyokeres is a good finisher who puts away opportunities when they arise and that is further strengthened by his shooting numbers.

Gyokeres averages 2.99 shots per 90, with a shade under 50% of these hitting the target (49.9%).

Goals are not the only thing in his arsenal, though, having laid on 0.12 assists per 90 in the Championship this campaign.

Across the season, that has resulted in five assists for his Sky Blues’ teammates.

All of the above led to Gyokeres earning an impressive average WhoScored rating of 7.03 across the season.

All things considered then, Gyokeres had a great season in the Championship with Coventry City this season.

His finishing was clinical, and he showed he also has other elements to his game with his assists to his teammates.

As such, the 23-year-old certainly caught the eye, and is therefore likely to command interest from a host of clubs this summer.