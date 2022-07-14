0.38 xG per 90: Middlesbrough transfer target’s stats amid €9m speculation

Middlesbrough are in the market for a striker this summer.

Last campaign, at times, Chris Wilder was left frustrated by his forward options, with none of them able to fire his side into the top six of the Championship.

This summer, then, it is surely a priority.

We have seen the club linked with the likes of Cameron Archer and Dwight Gayle earlier this window, however, a new name and transfer target has now emerged.

That name is Thomas Henry – a French forward who played his football in Serie A last season.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Boro have made an offer worth €9 million for the forward.

This fee is said to satisfy Henry’s current club, Venezia, but, Di Marzio also states that the player himself is pushing to stay in Serie A and advocating a move to Hellas Verona.

Di Marzio states that Middlesbrough will continue to try and convince the player that a move to the Riverside is the right one for him.

With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look at Henry’s stats from last campaign to see what type of striker Boro could be getting themselves if they manage to persuade the forward to head to England.

2021/22 statistics

One thing that we should caveat these statistics with is that Henry played in a poor Venezia side last term.

The club ended the campaign bottom of Serie A and will play their football in the Italian second division next season.

Quiz: 20 statements about former Middlesbrough players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Juninho signed for Boro for the first time in 1996 True False

That makes it somewhat impressive that he still managed to score nine goals in 33 Italian top division outings last term.

He did this by ever-so-slightly over-performing his expected goals (xG) too, with his xG per 90 standing at 0.38, whilst his actual goals per 90 ended up being 0.4 per 90.

Interestingly, he did this somewhat efficiently, taking just 2.06 shots per 90, with a shot accuracy of 45.8%.

His stats suggest he is somewhat of a traditional number nine in that his sole focus is on scoring goals and finishing.

This is somewhat evidenced by his relatively low expected assists (xA) per 90, which stands at just 0.09, and his passes to the final third per 90, which is just 1.73.

When he does create for others, though, they are decent chances, with his shot assists rating standing at 0.56 for last term.

All in all, Boro would appear to be getting themselves somewhat of a poacher in Thomas Henry should they sign him.

With a clear focus on finding the net, his statistics suggest he could be a prolific scorer at Championship level.

It will be interesting to see if Boro can get this one over the line.