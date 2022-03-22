0.31 assists per 90: Todd Cantwell’s AFC Bournemouth numbers so far – Does he have a future at Norwich City?

After a lack of game time under both Daniel Farke and later Dean Smith, Todd Cantwell made the decision to leave Carrow Road in January in order to play regular football for the remainder of the season.

The 24-year-old’s destination turned out to be on the south coast down in Bournemouth, where Scott Parker is leading the Cherries towards a Premier League return.

Bournemouth are currently 2nd in the table, with a six point gap between themselves and third-placed Luton Town. The Cherries also have two games in hand.

With that being said, we took a look at Todd Cantwell’s numbers in the Championship for Bournemouth so far, according to WyScout, to assess what the midfielder’s future might hold, particularly given that Scott Parker’s side have an option to buy the 24-year-old permanently in the summer.

So far, Todd Cantwell has featured nine times for Bournemouth since the beginning of February, eight times in the Championship and once in the FA Cup.

The move, then, certainly seems to have satisfied his desire for game time, but what can we learn from the stats about his performances?

One thing is that despite registering no assists, Cantwell has been somewhat of an attacking threat for the Cherries, with an expected assist (xA) rating of 0.31 per 90.

Cantwell is also making 4.59 passes into the penalty area per 90, with an accuracy of 55.2%, further highlighting his attacking threat.

Perhaps this threat is due to Cantwell’s willingness to get on the ball during matches, with the attacking midfielder receiving 30 passes per 90.

He is positive in possession, too, with 12.02 forward passes per 90 with an accuracy of 67.7%.

The only area Cantwell could perhaps improve is taking more shots for Bournemouth, although he is more of a creator.

The 24-year-old only averages 1.27 shots per 90, but does so with 87.5 % of these going on target.

It is only a small sample size, but there is reason to believe Scott Parker should be encouraging Cantwell to shoot more often when he gets into dangerous areas.

All things considered then, albeit in a small sample size, Cantwell is doing well on the south coast so far, with his underlying numbers showing he is a creative threat in attack, even if he is yet to have any assists to prove it.

He will likely add goals and assists to his game as the season comes to an end, leaving Bournemouth with a big decision this summer over whether or not to trigger their option to buy when the summer window opens.