0.22 goals per game: Why Middlesbrough’s record signing may no longer hold any value for Jonathan Woodgate

It’s been a frustrating season for everyone associated with Middlesbrough Football Club.

A new manager was brought in last summer in the shape of Jonathan Woodgate who was tasked with bringing through the next generation of talent in order to guide the team through a period of transition.

Woodgate made it his mission to play expansive, attacking football – something that he’d need his entire offensive armoury on board to do.

Britt Assombalonga was a massive part of those plans.

The striker has the reputation as one of the most potent attackers in the Championship, and Woodgate made it his mission to put his arm around the player and ensure that he got the best from him this term.

After all, his goals would go a long way to deciding how successful a season it was for the Teessiders.

But unfortunately things haven’t quite worked out for Britt Assombalonga this term – something that’s been reflected in Middlesbrough’s results.

The Teessiders sit just two points above the relegation zone with nine games to go, meaning that they have it all to do if they’re to stay in the league this term.

So what has gone wrong for Britt Assombalonga this term, and does he have a future at the club?

We took to Wyscout to look at the numbers behind a disappointing campaign.

Middlesbrough face the difficult task of trimming their wage bill this summer, meaning that they must weigh up whether each member of their squad is justifying the salary that they’re currently on.

Britt Assombalonga is thought to be one of the higher-earners in the squad, and based on his form this term, it’s hard to draw the conclusion that the Teessiders are getting value for money.

The striker has previously been a near-guaranteed source of goals, but unfortunately it just hasn’t worked out for him this term.

In 27 appearances for Middlesbrough, Assombalonga has struck just six times in all competitions this term.

That has given him an average goal per game record of just 0.22 goals per 90 minutes.

Compared which his expected goals per game rate of 0.34, you begin to see that his productivity in front of goal is not quite what it should be.

If you delve deeper into his statistics, you can perhaps see where the problem lies.

Usually a reliable finisher inside the penalty area, Assombalonga has hit just 34.8% of his efforts on target – meaning that he’s failing to test the goalkeeper on almost two out of three efforts.

Given his one role in the team is to put the ball in the back of the net, this simply isn’t good enough for a player who is currently on Premier League-level wages.

With just one year left on his deal you’d imagine that the club would look to recoup as much of a transfer fee as possible this summer, but based on his record this term it’s hard to see Middlesbrough attracting offers of anywhere near the £15million paid for him.