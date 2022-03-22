0.17 goals per 90: Does Troy Parrott have a future with Tottenham Hotspur amid MK Dons spell?

Having come through Tottenham Hotspur’s youth ranks and scored plenty of goals along the way, there are high hopes at the club for 20-year-old Troy Parrott.

Parrott has only made four senior Spurs appearances so far, but is currently out on loan, with development and playing regular minutes vital for any player of his age.

Parrott had spells in the EFL last season, first with Championship side Millwall where he made 14 appearances, and then League One Ipswich Town, where he featured 18 times for the Tractor Boys, but he currently finds himself at MK Dons in League One at present.

With that being said, we thought we’d take a look at the 20-year-old’s numbers in League One so far this season, according to WyScout, and try to assess what the future holds for the Republic of Ireland international.

So far for the Dons, Parrott has featured 38 times in all competitions, scoring, scoring six goals and registering six assists during his matches played.

After experiencing a lengthy goal drought in the middle of the season, these are not bad numbers to have under his belt at this stage, but he will certainly hope to add to his tally in MK Dons’ remaining fixtures if he is to convince Tottenham he is ready for first team opportunities.

His 0.17 goals per 90, for example, show a slight underperformance in front of goal, with his xG sitting at 0.32 per 90.

This could well be down to Parrott’s finishing, which also needs some work and development if he is going to make it at the top level.

The 20-year-old takes 2.51 shots per 90 according to WyScout, but only 38.9% of these end up on target.

In theory, that means that for every ten shots Parrott attempts, less than four of them are hitting the target. That is a stat that any striker would want to improve.

Parrott’s offensive duels are another area he could work on. The striker averages 13.21 per match, but these have a success rate of just 34.6%.

Whilst this may come as Parrott matures and gains more strength, it is certainly a number that will need to be improved upon if he is going to play in the Premier League.

All things considered then, Troy Parrott could of course have a future at Tottenham Hotspur, but at such a young age, he is still raw and has plenty to work on.

His finishing numbers show he isn’t as efficient as he could be in front of goal, but this will come in time and with more games played, whilst he must also have more success with his offensive duels.

Parrott will be looking to finish the year strongly with MK Dons before kicking on once again next campaign.