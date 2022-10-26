0.1 shots, 15.3 passes per game: Should Sunderland or Swansea take a chance on this Aston Villa man in January

Championship duo Swansea City and Sunderland are interested in Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Sanson, a report from French outlet Jeunes Footeux has claimed.

Having joined Villa from Marseille in his native France back in January 2021, Sanson has struggled for game time since arriving in the Midlands, due to issues with form and fitness.

As a result, it has been suggested that both Swansea and Sunderland are among the clubs keen on taking 28-year-old on loan in the January transfer window, for the second half of this season.

That is despite the fact that Sanson has yet to make a single competitive appearance for Villa during the current campaign.

But would the midfielder be a good signing for one of those two Championship clubs?

Here, in order to find out, we’ve put the spotlight on the numbers behind Sanson’s performances for Villa in the Premier League last season, according to WhoScored.

To begin with, it is perhaps worth noting that Sanson also struggled for game time with Villa last season, starting just three league games for the club, and coming off the bench in summer more.

During that time, it appears as though the Frenchman rather struggled to make an impact in the Premier League.

As a midfielder, there is an emphasis on controlling the flow and dictating the game in possession and while Sanson’s pass rate 78.4% is respectable, the fact that he averaged just 15.3 passes per game means he was not heavily involved.

Indeed, Sanson failed to provide any assists for Villa during that time, while managing to average just 0.1 key passes per game, meaning he was not a major source of creativity last season.

Going forward, the midfielder did not score either, while only managing 0.1 shots per game, so he was not much of an attacking threat either.

From a defensive perspective – which perhaps suits Sanson more – he did manage 1.2 tackles and one interceptions per game, something of an improvement on other aspects of his play, but not standout numbers.

That could make it a risk for the likes of Swansea and Sunderland to rely on him for his ability if they were to make a move in January.

Admittedly, the drop down to the Championship may suit the midfielder better than the Premier League, but even then, Sanson’s likely lack of match fitness and sharpness after so little game time recently, could mean this is not a chance that is really worth taking for these sides.